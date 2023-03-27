Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price at $529.33

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $529.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVVIY shares. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.96) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.96.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4737 dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.14%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

