Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price at $529.33

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $529.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVVIY shares. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.96) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.96.

Aviva Increases Dividend

Aviva Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4737 dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.14%.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

