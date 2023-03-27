Brokerages Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $81.44

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $100.93.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

