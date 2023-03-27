Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $30.40

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,052.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,052.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 572,895 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 730,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 544,221 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.