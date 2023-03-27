Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target at $142.35

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.9 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

