Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $5.60

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.37. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 131 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

