Brookfield (TSE:BN) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$63.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BN stock opened at C$41.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.58. Brookfield has a 12 month low of C$38.92 and a 12 month high of C$55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

