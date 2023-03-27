BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 0.6 %

DOOO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

About BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.