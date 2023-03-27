BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.
DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.
BRP Stock Up 0.6 %
DOOO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.
About BRP
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
