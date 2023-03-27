BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s previous close.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.54.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Trading Up 0.1 %

DOO stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$103.92. 183,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,169. BRP has a 52-week low of C$76.72 and a 52-week high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$113.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.