Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.14% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. 6,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

