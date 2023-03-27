Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.02. 244,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,210. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.