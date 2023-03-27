Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.39. 71,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,072. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

