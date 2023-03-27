Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 849 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $2,987,780. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.72. The company had a trading volume of 86,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.08. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AME. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

