Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,022. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.