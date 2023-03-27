Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buscar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGLD traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 771,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Buscar has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About Buscar
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buscar (CGLD)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.