Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buscar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGLD traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 771,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Buscar has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Buscar

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

