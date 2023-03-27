C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 553 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 553 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $14,283.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,594.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $20,103.46.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $5,942.70.
C3.ai Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $25.44. 13,064,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,602,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $30.92.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
