C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 553 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 553 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $14,283.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,594.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $20,103.46.

On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Juho Parkkinen sold 558 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $5,942.70.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $25.44. 13,064,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,602,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 8.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.