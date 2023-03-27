Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.77.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.