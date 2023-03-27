Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
