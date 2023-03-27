Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 2.59% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ APMI remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Monday. 276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,136. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

