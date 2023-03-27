Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of CBIZ worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

CBIZ Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $48.61. 80,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.