Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chord Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,176,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $98,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,649,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $98,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,649,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $168,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,683 shares of company stock worth $1,069,953. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.14.

Chord Energy stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.55. 165,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.88.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.