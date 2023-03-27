Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 1.78% of Swiftmerge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVCP. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 792.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.30. 194,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,813. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.