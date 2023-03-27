Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of LIVB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.44. 10,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

