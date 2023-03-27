Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 23,065 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,065 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 5,059.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ExlService by 49.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 154,763 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,340,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.91. 136,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

