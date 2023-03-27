Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 32,357 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,357 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.72. 1,102,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

