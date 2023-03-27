Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 65,885 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,885 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after buying an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 352,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after buying an additional 284,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI remained flat at $24.75 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 121,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,069 shares in the company, valued at $26,463,059.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $142,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,914 shares in the company, valued at $707,003.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,059.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,498 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,561 over the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

