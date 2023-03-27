Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of SPCM stock remained flat at $10.54 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.51.

About Sound Point Acquisition Corp I

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

