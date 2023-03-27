Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Cannabix Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.25. 21,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

