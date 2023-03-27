Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie lowered Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.63 on Friday. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Canon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Canon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

