Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie lowered Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.63 on Friday. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
