Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 15,005 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 15,803,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,533,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

