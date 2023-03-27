Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after buying an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,348,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,031,000 after purchasing an additional 960,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 488,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

