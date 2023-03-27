Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:HR traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $18.90. 487,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,700. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.