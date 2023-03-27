Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,711. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

