Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and approximately $279.12 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.74 or 0.06352939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017620 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,626,240,479 coins and its circulating supply is 34,730,997,463 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

