Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.24 billion and $224.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.87 or 0.06331143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00060726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00040135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017723 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,626,240,479 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,004,104 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

