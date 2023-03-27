Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

CCL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. 89,434,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,044,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

