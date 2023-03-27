Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,117,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,128,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.