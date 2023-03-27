Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

CATY opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

