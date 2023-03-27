Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Celanese comprises 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 71,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,068,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celanese Stock Performance

CE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

Celanese stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.96. 329,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

