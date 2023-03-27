CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.02 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,344,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after buying an additional 858,250 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,010,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,077,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 942,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

