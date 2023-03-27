CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.
CEMEX Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.02 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
