CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 561,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,504,415,000 after acquiring an additional 202,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. 6,597,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,793,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

