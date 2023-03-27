CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,443. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.