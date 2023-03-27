CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,539. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

