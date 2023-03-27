CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

