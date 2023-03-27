CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $812,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,439. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

