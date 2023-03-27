CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NUEM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,365 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $216.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72.
About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.