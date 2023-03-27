CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 142,577 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 142,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 299,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

