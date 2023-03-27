CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.02. 2,734,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,793. The company has a market cap of $190.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.