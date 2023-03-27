CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $134.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.