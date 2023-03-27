CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,611,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.76. 352,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

