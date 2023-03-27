Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Update

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the third quarter worth $523,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chain Bridge I by 12.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 362,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Chain Bridge I by 7.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 995,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chain Bridge I by 2,789.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 189,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of CBRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.42. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.