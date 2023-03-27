Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on May 14th

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
